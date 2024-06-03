'I love public service': Austin Hammond inks several firsts as Menasha's new mayor

Menasha Mayor Austin Hammond, seen here in his office overlooking the Menasha Marina, is the youngest mayor in the city's history.

MENASHA — Austin Hammond set a number of firsts when he won election as Menasha mayor.

Sworn into office a day before his 27th birthday, Hammond became the youngest mayor in the city's history, besting former Mayor Joe Laux, who was 31 when he was elected in 1988.

Hammond, a member of the Brothertown Indian Nation Tribal Council, also is the first Native American to hold the office.

And he is the first Menasha mayor to sport a tattoo of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of United States, on his left forearm.

"I'm a great admirer of JFK," Hammond told The Post-Crescent. "I have that tattoo to represent the executive branch and plan to get a few more tattoos on that arm for the judicial branch and legislative branch, and I'll probably incorporate local governance like Menasha or being Native American with Brothertown. I really am passionate about government and policy."

Menasha Mayor Austin Hammond displays his John F. Kennedy tattoo in his office at Menasha City Center. Kennedy was the 35th president of the United States.

Hammond also has tattoos of biblical verses — Romans 1:16, Matthew 11:28 and John 14:1 — that represent his faith. He doesn't push those beliefs onto others, he said.

"I respect everyone's different beliefs and honor that," he said. "I think we should uplift each other, whether you're a believer of any faith or not at all."

His right arm is tattooed with a scene of mountains, trees and rivers, which he describes as "just a nice piece of art." He said it signifies his views on taking care of the environment and leaving the world in a better place than how he found it.

On his shoulder is a tattoo portraying the Blarney Castle in Ireland, a river and a tepee. He said it's a symbolic representation of his white European and Native American lineages and of getting along and working together.

"I'm proud of where I come from, on both sides of that," he said.

Hammond rose to prominence quickly

Hammond moved to Menasha three years ago and served two years on the Common Council before defeating Rebecca Nichols in the April 2 mayoral election.

He said it's an honor and privilege to serve residents as Menasha's youngest mayor.

"I think it's a sign of them just looking for younger leadership and someone able to lead them through some of the complexities and nuances going on in the world right now, whether it's housing or environmental things," he said.

Austin Hammond celebrates with his wife, Amber, on April 2 at Bare Bones Taproom in Menasha after she announced that he won the Menasha mayoral election.

Hammond grew up in Fremont and graduated from Weyauwega-Fremont High School in 2015. He earned an associate degree in digital media technology from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, a certificate in Irish business and culture from Waterford Institute of Technology in Ireland and a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

He met his wife, Amber, in student government at UW-Oshkosh.

He currently is working toward a master's degree in public administration from UW-Oshkosh.

"I love public service," Hammond said. "I got involved to make a difference and represent the people who elected me to serve them."

Before becoming mayor, Hammond worked as development director of Atlas Science Center in Appleton and as outreach coordinator for the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity's Rock the Block program.

The transition to the mayor's office has gone well, Hammond said. He praised the city's department directors for being "here for the right reasons."

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford offers advice

Shortly before the election, Hammond reached out to Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford for advice.

Hammond's sudden ascent to mayor has similarities to the trajectory of Woodford, who, at age 29, became the second youngest to serve as Appleton mayor after his victory in the 2020 election.

Both men succeeded longtime incumbents, with Woodford following Tim Hanna's 24 years in office and Hammond following Don Merkes' 16 years in office. Merkes didn't seek a fifth term.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford

Woodford said that with any leadership change, people in the organization naturally feel anxious. One of the first steps is to build trust and understanding by meeting individually with department heads and council members.

"It's important to learn about what their priorities have been and decide together what needs to continue, what needs to slow down and what needs to speed up," Woodford said.

He compared an election campaign to a sprint and a mayoral term to a marathon. It's OK for a mayor not to have an immediate answer for every problems that arises, he said, and to engage the community in finding a solution.

"There's four years in front of you to work on issues and to make adjustments," Woodford said. "You have to gauge the community's capacity for change."

Hammond said he also has a good relationship with Merkes, who endorsed him late in the mayoral campaign.

"If there's something I want to bounce off of him or just get some longevity context of something, I can reach out," Hammond said.

What can Menasha residents expect in the next four years?

Hammond said he will strive to be out in the community as much as he can, including holding office hours in neighborhoods throughout the city.

His priorities as mayor will be economic responsibility, community pride, affordable housing and sustainability.

He plans to work with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Fox River Navigational System Authority to find a way to reopen the Menasha lock, which has been closed since 2015 to prevent the invasive round goby from reaching Lake Winnebago.

"Whether it's Menasha or the northeast Wisconsin area at large, we're very, very fortunate to have the abundance of water that we have," Hammond said. "There are other areas in the world that aren't as fortunate, so we should be good stewards to take care of that."

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Austin Hammond inks several firsts as Menasha's new mayor