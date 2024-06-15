‘We love you, MJ’: Friends, family of late Southern Miss football player gather for balloon release

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and loved ones of Southern Miss football player MJ Daniels gathered at his former high school to say their goodbyes to the Lucedale native.

Balloons filled the skies in Lucedale Friday night in the colors of schools that MJ Daniels attended: The University of Mississippi and The University of Southern Mississippi as well as his jersey number while he was a cornerback at Southern Miss, No. 11.

The stadium was filled with heavy emotions as family, friends and those who knew Daniels best reflected on their favorite memories of him.

Daniels’ loved ones describe him as an outgoing, cheerful guy who took the hard work he put on the football field into all aspects of life.

“His motivation and dedication on the field playing ball; everything he did, he put his best into it,” Alice Knight, Daniels’ godmother said. “He never gave up; always hard on himself. He always wanted to be the best at everything.”

One of his former coaches and current equipment and technology coach at George County High School Chad Jack added more about his work ethic.

“He was going to make you laugh,” Jack said. “He loved fishing. He loved hunting, but most of all, he loved football. Whatever went on the field, he left on the field. He’s going to be missed for that.”

The high turnout from the community provided comfort to Daniels’ family as they continued to grieve their loss.

“He would be so proud and happy and sad that he can’t see it, but he could just have that big precious smile on his face,” Knight said.

“He always just left that big brother impact, and no matter what he did, he always had that big smile on his face,” Andin Bolen, one of Daniels’ high school friends said.

Daniels was killed at his apartment complex in Hattiesburg Tuesday night, and on Friday, the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to his death. They are all charged as adults facing capital murder charges.

The news helped put Daniels’ family at ease.

“Being that the arrests be the same day having to honor him this evening; that was a blessing,” Jack said. “I think that would give their family a little relief that they know that the people is in custody that made this tragedy happen to someone that was not deserving of it.”

Daniels’ funeral is planned for Saturday, June 22, at the George County High School gymnasium at 1 p.m.

“We ask for continued prayer as we continue to go through this,” Knight wished.

