‘I love Milwaukee’: Trump campaign denies reports he was planning to stay in Chicago during convention

RACINE, Wisconsin — Donald Trump’s campaign disputed reports Tuesday that he was planning to stay in Chicago during the Wisconsin-based Republican National Convention next month, as first reported by ABC7 Chicago.

The local news outlet, citing anonymous sources, said that the presumptive Republican nominee originally planned to stay in Chicago and commute to Milwaukee for his speech at the convention. The New York Times also reported that Trump planned to stay 90 miles away at one of his own hotels in Chicago, citing three people briefed on his campaign's logistics. POLITICO could not confirm that Trump was originally planning to stay at his Chicago hotel.

But the Trump campaign has since denied the reporting. A person close to the Trump campaign granted anonymity to speak openly told POLITICO, “He was always planning on staying in Milwaukee.”

“I love Milwaukee. I was the one who picked Milwaukee,” Trump said in his opening remarks to the throngs at a rally in Racine, about 25 miles from Milwaukee. He slammed Democrats for alleging he “doesn’t like” the city, adding, “I said, you got to fix the crime. We all know that. You got to make sure the election’s honest.”

The dispute over Trump’s hotel plans comes on the heels of a larger flap over the former president's perceptions of the GOP convention’s host city.

Just last week, a Punchbowl reporter wrote in a social media post that Trump called Milwaukee a “horrible city” during a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill, sparking uproar from Wisconsin Democrats.

The former president later gave an interview to a Fox News correspondent in which he clarified he’s “very concerned with crime” and was also referring to “the election,” and “the ballots.”

Convention organizers promised last year that all the state delegations would stay in hotels within the borders of Wisconsin, a key battleground state. They also suggested Republicans fly in and out of the Milwaukee airport, avoiding Illinois as a blue state that isn’t “politically in our corner,” Elise Dickens, CEO of the Republican National Convention, told POLITICO in December.