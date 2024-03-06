Love her or hate her, Kyrsten Sinema's Senate departure hurts Arizona

Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement on Tuesday not to seek reelection may seem anticlimatic, given the number of recent clues.

Her departure from the U.S. Senate, however, is anything but.

Sinema pulled together meaningful bills

Sinema has been a meaningful force in the few landmark legislations that Congress has mustered in recent years:

The $550 billion infrastructure funding package in 2021 to upgrade the nation’s roads, public transit, water and broadband.

A bipartisan deal in the summer of 2022 that imposed greater restrictions on firearms, the first major gun legislation in nearly three decades.

The Inflation Reduction Act that same year to trim the federal deficit while committing money to climate and health care programs.

Sinema was at the center of them all, a broker who worked with and persuaded Republicans to assure passage.

She did that in her first term as senator.

In a Congress ruled by partisan rancor and inertia in the post-Trump years.

The Arizona senator came close to pulling off yet another major compromise on border security and immigration reform if not for Republicans skittish about handing President Joe Biden a victory in an election year.

Her exit may be music to some ears

Many will critique Sinema’s decision, calling it a foregone conclusion of a former Democrat who now sees no path to winning reelection.

Progressive Democrats will say good riddance. They still rue the fact that she steadfastly defended the Senate’s filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes to advance legislation.

The rule effectively allows the minority party to hold up legislation, which Senate Republicans used to thwart a pair of major voting rights bills.

No doubt Sinema brought some of the heat on herself.

Sinema was as victim of politics: And her own ego

As a condition of her support of the Inflation Reduction Act, she refused to end the so-called carried interest tax loophole that enables uber-rich private equity and hedge fund managers to pay lower taxes.

Sinema benefited greatly from Wall Street political contributions before and after the legislation.

And her coyness irritated many. She famously posted an image of herself on social media sipping sangria and sporting a ring that said, “F--- Off,” spurring debate about the message she was sending and to whom.

Who will be the centrist broker we need?

Like her or not, however, Sinema is consequential. Her term has been unquestionably impactful.

And her position as a centrist and a broker will be sorely missed.

Arizonans need to look no further than the state Legislature for proof. It is mired in dysfunction and partisan theatrics.

Especially after the departure of centrists like Paul Boyer, Heather Carter and Kate Brophy McGee who were willing and able to cross party lines.

Some lost bruising primaries. Others resigned, exhausted.

But bipartisan actions to move us forward have become even more difficult in their absence.

Both presumptive nominees seeking to succeed Sinema — Republican Kari Lake and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego — happily frolic in partisan gamesmanship and causes.

Which means we’ll likely only see more division in the U.S. Senate when Sinema exits.

And that is a darned shame.

This is an opinion of The Arizona Republic's editorial board.

