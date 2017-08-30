If You Love Halloween and Disney, You Need to Book This Cruise ASAP

From Woman's Day

If you're one of those adults who is obsessed with Disney cruises, then you are definitely going to want to know about Halloween on the High Seas. This autumn, Disney will be bringing back its frightfully fun events and activities, spooktacular decor, and fall-tastic menus to the high seas-and we are so here for it.

The for-a-limited-time-only festivities will involve costume contests, magical Disney-style Halloween decor (including a Halloween tree that "transforms" throughout the cruise), and eerie entertainment, like Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing and Scream (an interactive movie experience with Jack Skellington and Sally) and Haunted Stories of the Sea (campfire-style ghost story-telling on the main deck).

You can get in on all the scary, spirited fun by booking a Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, or Disney Fantasy cruise from September through October. Check out the 2017 dates below:

