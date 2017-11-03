Love game: Tennis star Wozniacki engaged to hoopster Lee

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark lifts the winner's trophy after winning the singles final match against Venus Williams of the United States, at the WTA tennis tournament in Singapore. Wozniacki has become engaged again. The Danish tennis player says on Twitter that she accepted a marriage proposal from American basketball player David Lee (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim, File)

Caroline Wozniacki is engaged again and showing off her new ring.

The Danish tennis player says on Twitter that she accepted a marriage proposal from David Lee, who recently played for the San Antonio Spurs.

Alongside a photograph of her left hand showing an engagement ring, Wozniacki wrote "happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate."

Golfer Rory McIlroy split with Wozniacki in 2014, days after their wedding invitations were sent out.

Wozniacki, ranked No. 3 in the world, recently won the WTA Final in Singapore.