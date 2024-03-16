For the love of the game: Switchbacks fans help clear snow

(COLORADO SPRINGS)– With more than two feet of snow covering some parts of Colorado Springs, and with many gyms closed, the Switchbacks FC decided to offer people a different option for getting outside for some activity following the storm on Thursday, March 14.

Many people had the day off from work and decided to help clear the field for Saturday’s game, and the Switchbacks put out a call on Friday morning.

Switchbacks request fans’ help shoveling snow before game

“We’re fans. We saw that they needed help, so we were able to get here easily. Decided to come on down,” said John Taylor, business development Director for the Switchbacks.

The stadium offered the volunteers free tickets and food to thank them for their hard work.

With so much space to cover, volunteers used different shoveling techniques, hoping to find the most effective way to clear the snow. They used shovels, machinery, plows, and a lot of manpower.

“Small scoops. Don’t overexert on big ones, just small scoops and throwing in,” said Taylor.

The stadium put a large plastic tarp over the field ahead of the snowstorm to try and preserve the turf, which made for slick conditions.

“So this tarp gets slick, especially as the snow is loose on top of it…. And it flips out from underneath. Yeah. My feet went up in the air and I landed on my back,” said Kat Gonzales, a volunteer.

Not everyone had the proper equipment, like Micheal Wood, who had to get creative and brought the only thing he had–a car shovel.

Even though it was not ideal for the large piles of snow, he proved where there was a will, there was a way.

“Been making fun of how small my shovel is, but I’m like, I’m here. And, you know, a small shovel can still do a little bit of work,” said Wood.

Luckily the condition and small shovels did not seem to affect the positive attitudes. Thanks to all of that hard work, the game is still set for March 16 at 6 p.m. at Weidner Field.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.