For the Love of Fayetteville: Cumberland Coffee Roasters grounds success in community

It’s the win, win, win culture of his business that drives Juan Guadalupe, owner of Cumberland Coffee Roasters. He firmly believes that if his staff wins and his community wins, then in turn, he wins. It is this 3-part equation that is his driving force.

Born in Venezuela to missionary, purpose-driven parents, the family lived in Puerto Rico (twice), Illinois, Michigan and North Carolina. He attended nine different schools from elementary to high school. Grateful for the experiences and even more so for the example his parents set in their life of service, Guadalupe did find it challenging when it came to building lasting friendships and relationships.

This is when Cumberland County and his college career at UNC-Pembroke, where he graduated with a degree in marketing, left a permanent mark on him. He had built friendships and relationships that sprouted roots, so when his parents were moving again, he realized that he wanted to stay in this area and build his future.

If you have been here for a while, you know that friends many times, move away, but those friendships for him are still strong to this day. They were the solid foundation that has kept him here, pouring into this community for over 20+ years now.

It all started with beans

After time spent in the insurance and finance industry, he found he wasn’t fulfilled. He wanted to own his own business in hopes of having a bigger impact and getting to curate the life that he and his wife desired, family-focused, community-focused. Although much time had to be spent away from his young growing family, he felt strongly that if he put the time in now, it would pay off in the end.

Beans, it all started with the beans, and for him, the beans and perfecting roasting them started in his garage. This is not an overnight success story, this was years of serious dedication, and endlessly long days, nights, and weekends. Sacrifice, so much sacrifice went into this, most of which he says fell on his wife.

Roasted coffee beans at Cumberland Coffee Roasters at 3109 N. Main St. in Hope Mills.

Eyes light up

I think that was one of my biggest takeaways from his story. The way he spoke about his wife. His eyes light up when he recounts the exact details of the day they met in the Barnes & Nobles Starbucks cafe, oh the irony!

Their friendship slowly grew from unspoken sparks for months and months. The intentionality of it all is what people write books and movies about, a beautiful love story. He knew exactly what he wanted in life, he hoped she wanted the same and when he finally worked up the courage to ask, she did, and the rest is history. His rock he says, he would never be where he is without her.

Barista Liz Page works on making drinks for customers at Cumberland Coffee Roasters at 3109 N. Main St. in Hope Mills.

Making others' road less bumpy

Where he is now, in addition to having a solid successful business, is in a space of giving back even more. He works with the Small Business Center Network at Fayetteville Technical Community College to help guide and educate aspiring business owners on how to build a business plan step by step and execute that plan. Their goal is to increase the viability of businesses within the community. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Hope Mills Chamber and is excited to see the impact he can have there.

Barista Liz Page works on making drinks on an espresso machine at Cumberland Coffee Roasters at 3109 N. Main St. in Hope Mills.

Gone are the first four years when he had to have a curtain up separating the space because the floors weren’t finished. The floors may be finished now and he can devote more time pouring into his community, but it is very apparent that the memories of those times are right in the forefront of his mind.

Meanwhile, he mentors people venturing down that path, hoping to help make their road a little less bumpy, as he brainstorms ideas to bring the community together and as he gets to spend a little more time with his precious wife and four children. You can tell he never forgets for one second the road that lead him here.

Exceptional coffee, exceptional people, and exceptional energy is what is being served at Cumberland Coffee Roasters located at 3109 N. Main Street suite #107 Hope Mills NC. The only thing warmer and more inviting than the coffee is the people. Juan, Liz who has been with him for 9 years now, and the rest of the coffee crew are as good as it gets.

