Take your love of the environment to work with these 11 products

Thinking green is more than just a bumper sticker. These days, it’s a whole new way of life. You already recycle at home and compost whatever you can, but what happens when you go to work?

Just because you have to work 9-5 doesn’t mean all those eco-friendly vibes should get tossed out the window.

These 11 products can help take environmentally friendly habits to the next level – without requiring employees to totally abandon their usual routine.

Stacks on stacks

Image: treefrog

Stop feeling guilty about all those memos. This tree-free paper is manufactured from 100 percent bagasse, a byproduct of sugarcane that is renewable and fast growing. Oh yeah, it’s also completely biodegradable and compostable. Get a five-ream case here for $49.87.

Sun power

Image: Everly home & gift

Office with a view? Turn any window into a power outlet with this attachable disk that uses sunlight to charge your iPhone or tablet. Get it here for $49.99.

The eco-friendly push you need

