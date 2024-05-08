‘I love you my darling fiancée’: Man charged with abducting Bakersfield girl, 11, wrote love messages, ordered fake ID

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They planned their getaway weeks in advance, shared messages professing their love and discussed marriage, even children, reports say.

But there was one large obstacle keeping Joshua Michael Stehle and the object of his affection apart — their ages.

Stehle is 29. The Bakersfield girl whom he’s accused of taking from her home?

She’s 11.

Court documents that became available Wednesday contain numerous messages between the two, as well as transcripts of phone calls between Stehle and his mother after his arrest.

Stehle tells his mom the girl lied about her age.

“I’m so heartbroken, mom,” he says in one call according to the documents. In another he says he was trying to remove the girl from a “bad situation” at home.

But other information contained in the reports indicates Stehle knew she was underage.

Although heavily redacted — it’s unclear at times who is writing — there are messages saying “even though you’re 15 I would still marry you,” and “I don’t care that you’re 15 I love you.”

Stehle is being held without bail on charges including kidnapping, engaging in sex acts with a minor and possession of child pornography. Images of the girl partly unclothed were found on his phone.

He’s due back in court next month.

Early March 17, the girl’s family reported her missing. Deputies spoke with her friends and learned about a much older man she’d met online who planned to marry her.

Investigators identified the man as Stehle and pinged his cellphone. They notified authorities in Utah upon learning the device was headed in that direction on Interstate 70.

Stehle’s pickup was located near Salina, Utah, with him and the girl inside. He was taken into custody and later extradited to Kern County.

It’s believed he was taking the girl back to his home in Colorado.

Stehle allegedly gave the girl a “promise ring,” the girl told investigators, and told her they were a couple now and going to get married. She said they engaged in sexual contact after pulling over somewhere in Utah.

A review of Stehle’s cellphone includes an email confirming his order for a fake identification card for a woman. The name on the card is redacted in the reports, but the date of birth is listed as May 27, 2005 — identifying the bearer as 18.

A love poem title “My Love for (redacted)” was written on his phone on Feb. 20, the reports say.

It says, “Baby, I’d like you to keep this with you. No one has ever mattered to me the way you do. (Redacted) everything to me. (Redacted) anyone or anything else in this world and the next. (Redacted) you were made of stardust. Absolutely perfect, and every single day I feel more (redacted) you than I did the day.”

The reports say internet searches made on the phone in March include the following: “how often are abducted children found;” “are there checkpoints between states;” “can a teenager marry an adult;” and “how to run away from home and not get caught.”

Messages sent between Stehle and the girl earlier in the year refer to sex — and even getting pregnant.

The reports say Stehle sent a message on Feb. 24 asking, “How soon did you want to start trying to get pregnant when we are together.”

The girl responds, “Maybe after a month. Or a few weeks.”

They frequently exchange messages saying how much they love each other.

“I love you my darling fiancée,” Stehle says in one.

“I love you too my sexy handsome fiancée (sic)” she responds.

Following Stehle’s arrest and transport to Lerdo Jail, a deputy swabbed his mouth for a DNA sample.

Stehle expressed remorse at that point, the reports say.

“I mean, if it’s any consolation, I’m sorry about everything,” Stehle said according to the documents. “I just, you know, I feel bad about it, and I regret it.”

