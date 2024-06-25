'I love coming back to Ocean City': Gov. Wes Moore says town exemplifies 'Maryland spirit'

Year after year, the Maryland Municipal League (MML) welcomes a bevy of state and local leaders to the stage at its summer conference to discuss the future of Maryland.

Among them Monday was Maryland Gov. Wes Moore who, as the official keynote speaker, addressed a large crowd inside Ocean City's Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

OCEAN CITY'S LOVE LOCKS: Ocean City's love locks come down, upsetting locals and visitors alike

'Sunshine's our friend' says Ocean City mayor in welcome speech

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan attends the annual Maryland Municipal League (MML) Summer Conference inside the Ocean City, Maryland, Roland E. Powell Convention Center on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Prior to Moore's warm welcome to the stage, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan spoke candidly to the zealous, early morning crowd.

"I always get asked how the summer season is going in Ocean City, and it started off a bit slow because of what's been the unpredictable weather," he said.

Although the throng of seasonal vacationers has been noticeably small since Memorial Day weekend — which has been deemed the unofficial start to the summer season — Meehan, along with the rest of the resort town, is optimistic about the months ahead.

"I had the opportunity to speak with Gov. Moore yesterday, and I thanked him for turning up the thermostat throughout the entire state of Maryland," Meehan said, earning laughter from the audience.

"Because if there's one place to be as that heatwave crosses our state, it's right here in Ocean City," he added. "Sunshine's our friend."

OCEAN CITY REOPENS RENOVATED PARK: Ocean City launches new Bayside Park. Get a look at all it has to offer

Gov. Wes Moore stresses four pillars as his priorities in address

Maryland Governor Wes Moore speaks to a large crowd at the annual Maryland Municipal League (MML) Summer Conference inside the Ocean City, Maryland, Roland E. Powell Convention Center on Monday, June 24, 2024.

During his general keynote address, Gov. Moore highlighted an array of Moore-Miller administration pillars, which included the four following ones:

Childcare Housing Education Healthcare

"These are just four examples of things that we can collectively do to make sure that we're going to grow our economy, and make sure that that economy can be a participatory," Moore said.

GOV. MOORE VISITS EASTERN SHORE FARM: Gov. Wes Moore highlights innovation in agriculture with visit to Eastern Shore farm

The governor also spoke about a disciplined approach to budgeting that has greatly benefitted, and will continue to benefit, the state. For the first time in nearly a decade, Maryland has passed a budget smaller than the budget the year before.

He then shined a spotlight on his Moore-Miller administration team, noting how it is made up of thoughtful, responsive and ambitious individuals who are dedicated to serving their state and country.

"In this time of this political vitriol, political tenor, where election season feels like every season, and when people seem to care more about where the idea (came) from than is it a good idea, I believe deeply that service will save us, service will heal us, service will make us better," he said.

All in all, the governor shared he is excited about the progress he and his administration are witnessing in the state of Maryland, from low unemployment rates to low homicide rates to low violent crime rates and more.

"Maryland is making so much progress because we're working together; Democrats, Republicans, Independents, the Eastern Shore (of Maryland), Western Maryland and everywhere in between," Moore said. "The entire country is taking notice of that."

HUMPBACK WHALE SIGHTING IN OCEAN CITY: Two humpback whales spotted off coast of Ocean City, Maryland, over Memorial Day weekend

Ocean City exemplifies 'the Maryland spirit, the Maryland way'

Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends the annual Maryland Municipal League (MML) Summer Conference inside the Ocean City, Maryland, Roland E. Powell Convention Center on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Following his time onstage, Moore expressed his enthusiasm about being back in Ocean City.

When considering the Eastern Shore of Maryland as a whole, he said he believes it is the people who inhabit the town of Ocean City that allow it to stand out among the crowd.

"I love coming back to Ocean City. People always talk about its contributions to the state when it comes to tourism and industry, and all of that is absolutely right," Moore said of the popular resort town destination.

"But also, these are the kindest folks. These are people who are optimistic about the future, take care of their neighbors, and take care of each other. That's the Maryland spirit; that's the Maryland way," he added.

The governor also shared his plans to visit local mom and pop shop Dumser's Dairyland while he's in town.

"There's no way I'm not leaving without getting some Dumser's ice cream," Moore said with a smile. "There's no way."

The annual Maryland Municipal League (MML) Summer Conference was held inside the Ocean City, Maryland, Roland E. Powell Convention Center on Monday, June 24, 2024.

GOV. MOORE ON BRIDGE REBUILD PROCESS: Maryland moves to starting line for bridge rebuild process. Public meeting scheduled.

Moore believes the future of Maryland, as well as that of Ocean City, looks exceptionally bright.

"I think we're going to have continued growth," he said. "There are tremendous assets that you have in Ocean City that benefit the state of Maryland. Ocean City is going to have a very important place at our table, a very important place in the conversation about the future of our state."

"I love working with the local leaders, and know that everything we do as a state is because we're going to be doing it in partnership with Ocean City," Moore said.

The conference will continue in Ocean City through Wednesday, June 26.

JULY 4TH FIREWORKS ON LOWER SHORE: 4th of July fireworks 2024: Here's where to enjoy them in Ocean City, Salisbury and more

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City's 'Maryland spirit' hailed by Gov. Wes Moore in address