‘Love is Blind’ ‘really challenged us: Chelsea spills tea on relationship with Jimmy

After a four-week journey to find love sight unseen, the newest season of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ — featuring 30 men and women from Charlotte — has officially come to an end.

But not everyone walked away with the happy ending they expected, including Chelsea and Jimmy, who broke up during their last date before their wedding.

In the season finale, the two ended things after an emotional argument in which he revealed he didn’t want to move forward with a marriage.

“Every day, you’ve done exactly what I would want in a wife. I love you to death, and I want a relationship with you and I want us to work so bad … but I don’t wanna go to the altar,” he told her. “I can’t.”

If you’ve been watching this season, you know that the couple had their fair share of conflict — particularly once they got back to Charlotte and moved in together. Still, Chelsea was blindsided and very upset by the breakup.

“Why did you propose to me? I feel you weren’t even trying to get married … I did not expect this right now,” she said. “I feel like you’ve known you were gonna say no this entire time and you just wasted my time.”

In the end, the two went their separate ways and called it quits.

Ahead of the finale, CharlotteFive got to sit down with Chelsea to hear more about their relationship issues and her overall experience on the show.

C5: “You seemed pretty torn between Jimmy and Trevor in the pods, so how did you know that Jimmy was the one you wanted to pursue?”

Chelsea: “So I just pursued Jimmy because he fit into my life a little bit more than Trevor could’ve. I just saw and visioned this life with Jimmy that I just couldn’t see with Trevor. I also just really, really, really listened to my intuition and my heart and my gut that I was really torn. I didn’t know who I was gonna pick and I just kept hearing ‘Jimmy. Jimmy. Jimmy. Jimmy,’ so I’m very grateful with my decision.”

C5: “Why do you think things were different for you guys outside of the pods versus the experiment?”

Chelsea: “I think that we had such a wonderful connection in the DR [Dominican Republic], and then when we came back to Charlotte and got our phones and went back to work, it really, really challenged us. You know, he really struggled with the pressure, and I’m trying to, like, cater to him and his needs and make him feel comfortable, and it was too much for him. So I think that’s where our biggest challenge really came from.”

C5: “If you could go back and do the experiment again, would you do anything differently?”

Chelsea: “I would never, ever, ever, say, bring up Megan Fox ever again … I think it’s so silly. It was such a silly conversation that him and I had. It was a five-hour date. It was a very long date. It was something that, you know, we both had been talking about. Everyone else in the lounge was talking about it. There should be a rule. I hope after me they make a rule that you cannot do that because it’s been driving me through the trenches. It was very, very intense.”

C5: “Looking back now, watching the season play out, how does it feel watching and kind of reliving those emotions that you went through?”

Chelsea: “It’s very intense. It’s hard to watch, but also it’s very therapeutic to kind of see like, you know, I was in it. I was all, all in, and I was very emotional. I was very myself. I never wasn’t myself. I was very authentic and to kind of see myself be upset is kind of hard to watch. But, yeah, it’s a journey and I signed up for it and reliving it is hard. You know, you live it and then you heal … and then you relive it again so it’s a little crazy.”

C5: “What were your highs and lows of being on ‘Love is Blind?’”

Chelsea: “Highs 100% were falling in love and building a relationship and kind of just exploring myself and really like what I wanted in a partner and what I was receiving in a partner. I loved that. I loved mine and Jimmy’s adventures together. And we had lows, but we also had so many highs, and it was so special to experience that with him and I’m so grateful I got to. Lows were, you know, being vulnerable and really opening myself up and just kind of getting a little hurt at times — and that was, you know, no one wants to see heartbreak.”

C5: “What were your favorite date spots in Charlotte from filming?”

Chelsea: “Oh my gosh, we went to so many. We went to The Royal Tot, which I absolutely love. Now I’m obsessed with it … We did so much. We just had so much fun, but my one date that really stood out was The Royal Tot, and then we did so much together by ourselves. We also went to Goodyear House, Optimist Hall … I was supposed to get a tattoo by Fu Tattoo. There was so many.”

‘Love is Blind’ reunion

Though Chelsea was able to dish out more details on what happened during the show, we’ll learn about where things stand for her and the rest of the cast in next week’s reunion episode.

“Love is Blind: The Reunion,” premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m.

Be sure to come back to this article, too, to see what Chelsea shared with us about where things stand with her, Jimmy and Trevor now.