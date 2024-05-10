For the love of art: Old Town Artisan Studios showcasing students' work through Saturday

Six students from Desert Sands Unified School District put their talents on display as part of Old Town Artisan Studios' inaugural art mentorship program, with the goal of nurturing creativity among youth. The exhibit, displayed at OTAS' gallery space in La Quinta, will be open through Saturday.

"We thought that there was an opportunity to partner with some students who want to build their skills and show their work in a professional setting," said Ivanna Hansen, OTAS' director of marketing and volunteers, "especially because they don't always get to do that."

Also in this week’s education news roundup: Award season is in full swing as the California Retired Teachers Association honors nine local students with scholarships, while the Coachella Valley Unified School District acknowledges its Teachers of the Year.

Old Town Artisan Studios' inaugural art mentorship program culminates in a group exhibition that will run through Saturday

Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta is set to wrap up its inaugural art mentorship program, Aspiring Artists, with a group exhibition — "Aspire, Create, and Present" — scheduled to conclude this Saturday.

In collaboration with the Desert Sands Unified School District, the program actively promoted immersive learning experiences beyond the classroom through an intensive curriculum comprising of workshops, seminars and field trips. Aspiring Artists welcomed six high school students from DSUSD:

Keira Farmer of Palm Desert High School

Emily Hinsley of La Quinta High School

Raevyn Johnson of La Quinta High School

Rubi Maldonado of Shadow Hills High School

Levi Reyes of La Quinta High School

Makayla Townsend of La Quinta High School

Local high school students join Old Town Artisan Studios' inaugural Aspiring Artists Program, an innovative mentorship initiative aimed at enhancing visual arts education for young creatives in the Coachella Valley.

Each student had the freedom to choose their preferred medium for their creative expression, resulting in a diverse array of pieces showcased in the gallery exhibition, ranging from traditional painting and digital art to functional creations like stickers.

"The students really had the opportunity to expand beyond a canvas," said Ivanna Hansen, OTAS' director of marketing and volunteers. "We wanted to make sure that the program participants had the opportunity to not just learn how to show their work, but take their interest into consideration so they can really push forward into a future arts career that aligns with their overall goals as an artist."

Maldonado even sold four pieces of art during the opening reception of the group exhibition in April. "I learned that art can be more than just an emotional outlet or hobby," she said, "it can be a passion I can make a career from."

For more information: Visit oldtownartisanstudios.org or call 760-777-1444

California Retired Teachers Association announces its 2023-24 high school scholarship recipients

The California Retired Teachers Association's local branch, Desert Roadrunner Division 43, recently awarded local high school graduates with $1,000 each in their pursuit of higher education.

California Retired Teachers Association announced its 2023-24 high school scholarship recipients at an April luncheon.

Emma Chapa, who will graduate from La Quinta High School, intends to pursue a degree in business management with a concentration in real estate at UC San Diego, California Baptist University, CSU Fullerton or CSU San Bernardino.

Alexandra Galindo will graduate from Shadow Hills High School as salutatorian. Concurrently enrolled at College of the Desert, Galindo hopes to become a paralegal to pay her own way through law school.

Mark Gonzalez from Shadow Hills High School is known for being an outstanding student dedicated to community service, as well as his academic, athletic and extracurricular pursuits. His goal is to contribute to the betterment of the community, which, he said, has played a crucial role in shaping who he is today.

As junior class president and executive ASB president, Logan Jewett will graduate from La Quinta High School. He was one of 150 performers in the Academy Drum and Bugle Corps who performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. He plans to study mechanical engineering at Oregon State University.

Dakota Minker from Palm Desert High School achieved a three-year streak of being selected to the All-Desert Empire League as a member of the girls' volleyball team. Additionally, she was honored as KESQ's Athlete of the Week during her senior year. She plans to become an architectural engineer, with an emphasis on sustainability.

Isabella Pimentel will graduate from Shadow Hills High School as valedictorian. While balancing her Advanced Placement courses, she earned the 2023 Desert Empire singles title during her time on the girls' tennis team. She also placed first in the DEL singles in shot put and discus — and was even named a top athlete of the fall season by the Desert Sun.

In addition to maintaining a high grade point average while participating in soccer, water polo and swim, Danika Plastino of Xavier College Preparatory High School has volunteered at several local organizations in various capacities. She hopes to become an attorney to help those in need with legal assistance.

Nevaeh Luv Robles from Coachella Valley High School is widely regarded as a dedicated tennis player, having earned the 2023 Desert Valley League individual singles title. Robles, who also plays the snare drum in the high school marching band, intends to study at UC Davis with the goal of becoming a surgeon.

Lily Schneider, recognized as an AP Scholar during her junior year at Palm Desert High School, intends to study architecture with a minor in business at either UC Berkeley, UCLA, UC Davis, UC San Diego, New York University or Cal Poly Pomona. A dancer, her long-term goal is to establish her own architectural firm.

For more information: Visit div43.calrta.org or calrta.org

Coachella Valley Unified School District recognizes its Teachers of the Year

Schools throughout the Coachella Valley celebrated teachers across the valley during Teacher Appreciation Week. Unlike Desert Sands Unified and Palm Springs Unified school districts, Coachella Valley Unified School District organizes this annual recognition, rather than the teachers' union. Note: The list provided by the human resources department did not include educators from John Kelley Elementary, Palm View Elementary, Valley View Elementary, Toro Canyon Middle, and La Familia High schools.

The 2023-24 Teacher of the Year honorees for CVUSD are as follows:

Kathryn Akkerman, Bobby Duke Middle School

Jeffrey Kruger, Cahuilla Desert Academy

Eduardo Servin, César Chávez Elementary School

Guadalupe Hansen, Coachella Valley Adult School

Morelia Baltazar, Coachella Valley High School

Michelle Ramos, Coral Mountain Academy

Jasmina Ivanov, Desert Mirage High School

Daniel Cabanting, Las Palmitas Elementary School

Monica Martinez, Mecca Elementary School

Blanca Ramirez, Mountain Vista Elementary School

Lorena Rodriguez, Oasis Elementary School

Lucia Rodriguez, Peter Pendleton Elementary School

Mirna Serrato, Saul Martinez Elementary School

Adalila Garcia, Sea View Elementary School

Luz Chavez, Valle del Sol Elementary School

Renee Miletic, West Shores High School

Brian Dominguez, West Shores Middle School

Julee Rios, Westside Elementary School

