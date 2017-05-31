This "Love Ambassador" Nails Why Men Should Want to Date Single Moms

From Redbook

Being a single mom is hard. Being a single mom and trying to date is even harder. Self-described "Self Love Ambassador" and online personality Derrick Jaxn can appreciate this, and has a few things to say about the value in dating someone with kids of her own.

Jaxn was challenged in a YouTube comment to make a list of advantages to dating a single mom, but "while I do love challenges, this isn't one at all," he said in the video.

He's careful to say that this video isn't a knock against women without children, but he proceeds to give seven reasons why dating a woman with children is great. Some are funny, like this point: "The first to several benefits of dating a woman with children is that she's likely already used to cooking, without anybody having to beg her because she has a child that needs to eat, right?" Jaxn says.

And some are more serious, like when he says single moms probably have their own source of income and are financially independent, or single moms may be less likely to ditch when the relationship gets hard.

"I'm talking about loss of job, sickness, or just a bad argument. You see, while a woman without a child has the luxury of jumping from train to train depending on which ride is the smoothest, a single mom doesn't want to uproot her child, so she's going to fight [for the relationship] as long as you're fighting, too," Jaxn says.

The video has gone viral since Jaxn posted it last week, with over 59,000 views on Instagram and an additional 10 million views and 189,000 likes from sharing the Instagram post on Facebook.

This isn't the first time Jaxn has promoted women's empowerment in relationships. In one tweet earlier this year he wrote:

Don't ever let a man tell you your worth, based on his inability to see it. - IG: @DerrickJaxn (@DerrickJaxn) March 16, 2017

You're not wrong, Jaxn. Keep that wisdom coming.

Follow Redbook on Facebook.

You Might Also Like