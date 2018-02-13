Love Actually fans’ minds blown by this fact about Keira Knightley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Revelation: Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Keira Knightley in Love Actually

Love Actually fans were left stunned after learning a shock revelation about the film's stars Keira Knightley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Knightley played Julie in the hit 2003 rom-com, who weds Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) only to find his best friend (Andrew Lincoln) is madly in love with her.

Brodie-Sangster played a school child who learns the drums in order to impress a fellow pupil he has fallen for.

But despite their evident age difference in the Richard Curtis film – there is only a five year difference between the actors in real life.

Shocking: Keira Knightley as married woman Julie with new husband Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) in Love Actually

Knightley was born in 1985 making her 18 when she took on the role, while Brodie-Sangster was 13, having been born in 1990.

The mind blowing fact was pointed out by a Twitter user who posted a picture of the pair as their characters alongside the caption: “HOW THE F***.”

Youngster: Thomas Brodie-Sangster with Liam Neeson in 2003 (2003 Universal Studios)

The post was retweeted over 31,000 times and liked by more than 70,000 users.

Fans of the film voiced their shock with many admitting they thought Brodie-Sangster was a child in the film and Knightley way past her teenage years.

Mind blown: The tweet that sent shockwaves through Twitter (Twitter/ @reyespidey)

One Twitter user posted: “I’m struggling to believe this how can this be true what on earth did they do to him.”

Another wrote: “I’m honestly so shocked fully thought he was defo 6 in it.”

A third joked: “Yeah I think we can agree Thomas is an actual Vampire, me and my family have had multiple conversations on this same topic.”

The cast came together for a reunion spin-off in aid of Comic Relief last year with Knightley and Brodie-Sangster joined by fellow co-stars including Ejiofor, Lincoln, Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon and Liam Neeson.