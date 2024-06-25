'Lovable' Amur tiger, Bagai, put to sleep aged 11

A zoo's tiger has been put to sleep after his age-related health issues had begun to impact on his quality of life.

Bagai an 11-year-old Amur tiger had been at Marwell Wildlife near Winchester since he arrived from Germany in 2013.

The zoo said: "Loved by everyone that saw him.... he never failed to make you smile every day."

It said staff "made the incredibly difficult decision to euthanise him on Monday morning" after "sadly his symptoms worsened".

Carrie Arnold, carnivore team leader, said: "He was lovable, goofy and cheeky. He was always playing hide and seek with his keepers, trying to hide behind rocks and plants, not realising he was bigger than all of them."

He previously fathered three cubs, Makari, Bailla and Zima, at the zoo with former mate Milla in 2016.

Bagai shared Marwell's Amur tiger habitat with female tiger Valentina following the death of Milla in 2020

The zoo said: "Valentina and Bagai were a very close pair and could often be seen next to each other. They would spend time grooming, playing and sleeping together.

"We will be ensuing that Valentina is closely monitored in the coming weeks."

In March the 27-stone (170kg) tiger had root canal treatment carried out after breaking a 9cm-long tooth.

On Wednesday, during treatment for serious dental disease, the zoo's 19-year-old giraffe Makeda died after not recovering from an anaesthetic.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.

See also

Related Internet links