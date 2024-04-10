Louisville weather: Severe risk increases slightly. See how much rain is on the way

A rainy week in Louisville is about to get even wetter, with a chance for severe storms Thursday.

Louisville's East End has a slight risk for damaging winds and flooding in low-lying areas. The National Weather Service is also monitoring what appears to be a low chance for tornado spin-ups, said Adrian Lopez, a meteorologist for NWS Louisville. Forecasters believe the tornado threat to Louisville is not as great as what they saw leading up to the tornadoes that touched down in Kentucky and southern Indiana on April 2.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the greatest risk for severe weather Thursday was in Ohio and West Virginia, according to a map from the National Weather Service. Lopez said the highest risk for tornadoes was also in those states.

In addition to eastern Jefferson County, Shelby, Spencer, and parts of Bullitt, Hardin and Oldham counties were included in the National Weather Service's severe risk zone, the second-highest of five categories.

Louisville received up to an inch of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, Lopez said. Additional rainfall of up to two inches could fall in the metro area through Friday. Lopez said the National Weather Service is monitoring the potential for localized river flooding.

National Weather Service forecast

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 59. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville weather: Damaging winds, flooding possible