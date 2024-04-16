Louisville weather: Risk of severe weather possible. What to expect

Rain and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday although the risk for severe weather is low, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville.

According to the NWS, the possible severe weather concentration for Wednesday moved to the Ohio River and north of it. There might not even be storms at all due to a "capping inversion."

"It is very important to note that if the cap does not hold, then any storm that does develop could still turn strong to severe," the weather service stated.

If severe storms occur Wednesday, some of the threats are damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes, according to the NWS.

There is also the possibility of severe storms Thursday evening and cold weather is expected.

Here is the forecast for Louisville

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Light southeast wind becoming south 9-14 mph in the morning. Wind could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday evening: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 63. South wind 11-14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Breezy, with a south wind 15-22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees. West wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. High near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

More: Can horses trained by Bob Baffert run in 2024 Kentucky Derby? Judge to rule by end of week

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville weather: Risk of severe weather low. What to expect