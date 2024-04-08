What will Louisville weather be like during the eclipse? Here's the latest predictions

Hours before a solar eclipse crosses over North America, the National Weather Service in Kentucky has released its latest weather outlook for April 8.

While Monday's forecast appeared to flip-flop last week between cloudy and sunny skies for large swaths of the country, here's what meteorologists are saying people in Louisville can expect with today's weather.

What's Louisville weather like for April 8?

Grab your solar eclipse glasses. Meteorologists with NWS say the Louisville area will have mostly sunny skies along with some scattered clouds.

Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 76 degrees Monday with light southwest winds blowing around 5-9 mph, according to NWS. Monday night will see low temperatures around 59 with south winds at roughly 6 mph.

Decreasing clouds this morning, with high/thin cirrus clouds expected this afternoon in the total eclipse area. Most of the total eclipse should be visible. Thicker and lower cloud cover is more likely to obscure the partial eclipse in south central Kentucky. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/xH9QXcSQnG — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) April 8, 2024

Live weather radar for Louisville, Kentucky

What time is the eclipse in Louisville?

For the Louisville area, the eclipse will begin at roughly 1:48 p.m., the peak will start at 3:06 p.m. and last for nearly 4 minutes with the eclipse ending completely by 4:22 p.m.

