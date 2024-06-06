New Louisville reading research center to replace defunded UK program

Nearly two years after lawmakers stripped funding from the University of Kentucky for its statewide reading research center, a new center will open in Louisville, backed by a $6 million grant.

The Kentucky Department of Education awarded the funding to the University of Louisville's College of Education and Human Development to create the Kentucky Reading Research Center, which will work to instruct the state's educators on best practices for promoting literacy development.

“The creation of the Kentucky Reading Research Center signifies the university’s proactive stance in addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with literacy education,” said Amy Lingo, interim dean over U of L's education department, who will serve as executive director of the center. “Through interdisciplinary collaboration, cutting-edge research and community engagement, we will strive to advance our understanding of reading acquisition, comprehension and intervention strategies.”

Interim UofL Education Dean Amy Lingo. July 19, 2022

The change in the center's location follows a Courier Journal investigation that found UK's center — coined the Collaborative Center for Literacy Development — was not fulfilling state mandates, including a requirement to maintain a comprehensive research agenda evaluating reading programs used across the state.

That investigation, "Between the Lines," also found the center's leaders to be at odds with a vast body of research showing the majority of students require explicit, systematic phonics instruction to become proficient readers. That research is one component of what is commonly referred to as the Science of Reading.

Less than one month later, in November 2022, legislators voted to end the state's contract with the school. The center had existed there for more than two decades and officially closed in June 2023.

Now, U of L will research reading programs statewide and make recommendations about programming and funding to the general assembly each year, according to a news release.

The center will open July 1.

This is another step by state leaders toward improving literacy among Kentucky children by better aligning instruction with best practices according to the latest science.

In 2022, the legislature passed the Read to Succeed Act, which requires every school district to adopt a reading curriculum that is focused on structured literacy instruction, because it has been shown as the most effective for all students, especially struggling readers.

Some districts, like Jefferson County Public Schools, have already made the curriculum switch. But many are still using balanced literacy instruction, despite it being criticized across the nation as harmful to students' long-term reading abilities.

All districts must adopt curriculum rooted in structured literacy instruction by the start of the next school year.

Contact Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: New Louisville reading research center to replace defunded UK program