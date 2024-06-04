Louisville Presbyterian church works to move forward after sexual misconduct investigation

A Presbyterian church in Louisville with a nontraditional congregation is grappling with the fallout from a sexual misconduct investigation into its former pastor, who left under murky circumstances 11 years ago.

The investigation, a 24-page report put together over the course of several months, was released last month and outlined transgressions that occurred over several years at Covenant Community Church under former pastor Jud Hendrix, a local organizer who left the congregation in 2013.

Police have not been involved, Mid-Kentucky Presbytery clerk Jerry Van Marter said. But the investigation alleges Hendrix abused his position of power during his time running the church, with a congregation made up largely of younger adults who felt jilted by traditional churches, through actions such as:

Repeatedly crossing personal boundaries, including incorporating sexuality into teachings and kissing women on the mouth during the passing of the peace, along with engaging in “sexual behavior” with at least 10 women in the congregation;

Consuming alcohol in the church, even after Presbytery officials revoked permission to do so, and encouraging alcohol consumption at church parties;

Frequently hosting parties with congregants at his home, as well as playing games such as “spin the bottle” and “truth or dare” with congregants at bars, where current and prospective members were asked personal and sexualized questions;

Presenting himself as a licensed masseuse and giving erotic massages to some congregants during his time as pastor, without a license;

Texting a photo of his genitals to at least one congregant and at another point attempting to unzip a female congregant’s dress at a 2010 party, which was reported to the presbytery for disciplinary action;

Belittling congregation members who expressed discomfort with his actions, including public "derisive jokes" about the person who filed a formal complaint against him.

Hendrix was interviewed as part of the investigation and acknowledged his behavior was inappropriate, the report said. And in a text message to The Courier Journal, he said he "deeply" regrets what happened and has since “addressed the personal dynamics that led to my misconduct to ensure it would never happen again.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and I am deeply sorry for all those who I have hurt,” he wrote.

The report was put together by a six-member investigating commission formed last November. The group, made up of senior presbytery officials along with an abuse attorney and a licensed psychologist, interviewed several current and former Covenant Community Church members and pastors along with other local church leaders during the winter and spring before presenting the investigation to Mid-Kentucky Presbytery in May.

In a text message, general presbyter John Odom said he’s grateful for the “difficult and dedicated work” done by the investigating committee. The presbytery is pushing to add new policies regarding sexual misconduct probes to its bylaws.

“I and the presbytery are praying that the report will bring healing for all involved, and I am thankful that the Presbyterian Church (USA) has processes to hold its leadership ethically and morally accountable for their actions,” he wrote.

Covenant Community Church’s current pastor, the Rev. Abbi Heimach-Snipes, took over as the congregation’s new leader more than a year ago. Church members are “brave and fierce, beautiful and resilient, and also tired,” she said in an email, but it hasn’t been an easy path forward.

“The tremendous outpouring of support and solidarity in the presbytery and the wider Louisville community affirms our already fervent belief that telling our truth was the right thing to do in order to prevent further abuse,” she said. “Our prayer is that Covenant Community Church’s courage will help stop and prevent any potential abuse occurring, and that it can inspire others to speak their truth too.”

Hendrix has been a community fixture in recent years. He’s helped organize The Big Table, an annual multicultural gathering at Iroquois Park, and the Walk A Mile in My Shoes Migration Simulation in 2023. Both events were promoted by the city, though a spokesperson for Mayor Craig Greenberg said his office was “not aware of these allegations” when asked last month.

He’s also served as executive director of Interfaith Paths to Peace, a nonprofit dedicated to "violence reduction, racial equity, and cross-cultural peacebuilding," worked as a consultant for New Possibilities Associates and held an adjunct professor role at Bellarmine.

While Hendrix left the church 11 years ago, the Mid-Kentucky Presbytery report cited concerns among participants over Hendrix’s “current access to vulnerable populations in his ongoing work as a spiritual leader, professor, and consultant” and recommended a copy of the investigation be sent to groups he’s worked with recently.

In an email last month, Interfaith Paths to Peace said Hendrix has not been the group’s executive director since January, though he was still listed on its online staff directory until May 21, a day after the report was released. That web page has since been completely overhauled.

A Bellarmine spokesperson said Hendrix is no longer involved with the university, and attempts to reach New Possibilities Associates were unsuccessful.

'That's how we're moving forward'

Covenant Community Church, with a congregation that meets at Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church, bills itself as an “open and progressive … community of radical welcome and inclusion” on its website, with an emphasis on “belonging over believing.” The church, one of more than 40 under the Mid-Kentucky Presbytery umbrella, is open to LGBTQ+ individuals and congregants who “often felt judged or rejected” in other churches, the investigation notes.

Hendrix left his position as the church’s pastor in 2013 following the church’s investigation into accusations he’d tried to unzip a woman’s dress during a 2010 party and allegations of inappropriate behavior that continued in following years.

His validation of ministries was suspended that February, a month after he announced his resignation in an email to congregants. He told church members the move stemmed from a desire to chase other goals, and he was released from ordained ministry in the Presbyterian Church that August.

Church records cited in the report said Hendrix remained in “good standing” with Mid-Kentucky Presbytery following his departure. While a former clerk told investigators that designation was meant to indicate he was no longer under formal investigation, those behind the new report said they found that designation “misleading.”

Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church, at 1722 Bardstown Road in Louisville. Covenant Community Church's congregation hosts its services at the location. May 30, 2024

Covenant Community Church, meanwhile, has said its members are “satisfied” with the investigation, which was sparked by a mission study in 2020 as a new pastor was being called.

Hendrix’s behavior “constituted pastoral, sexual, and spiritual abuse and caused immense harm to us individually and collectively,” Covenant said in a statement.

Heimach-Snipes said she’s watched as the church has “intentionally shifted to a more transparent and accountable culture” as members spoke out and came to terms with their experiences.

“The people of Covenant Community Church are amazing. I only wish more of us could attend to our own need for healing like them in order to grow our capacity to work for God’s dream — a more equitable and liberating world — one we’re all longing for,” she said. “Living and working for that dream, that’s our calling. That’s our faith. That’s how we’re moving forward.”

While criminal behavior is not alleged, power given to church leaders “inherently compromises their ability to be in a consensual relationship with a congregant,” the report said. Some congregants who spoke with the investigating committee felt complicit years later, the report said, and have since struggled with personal judgment and damaged self-worth.

While he was in a position of power as a pastor leading a church, Hendrix presented himself as an equal to other members, the report said, which “enabled him to engage freely” in the congregation’s party culture. In turn, other members felt unable to speak out for “fear of being chastised by the church at large.”

The presbytery’s investigating commission is remaining intact through mid-August in case others who want to share their experiences come forward.

The report laid out several recommendations, including providing a copy of the investigation to organizations which have worked with Hendrix recently and amending the presbytery’s sexual misconduct policy to include new standards for transparency — some congregation members were critical that the presbytery had not kept them in the loop during the initial investigation into Hendrix, which allowed him to shape the narrative — and protecting anonymity of accusers.

In the meantime, Covenant Community Church has contracted with Into Account, a nonprofit that provides resources to churches and individuals who have been harmed in Christian settings, and has pledged to be transparent and a safe place for its congregation moving forward.

“It is our continued commitment to centering the experience and needs of the survivors that compels us to remain fully open to hearing and stating their truth, even when it is difficult,” the church said in a statement. “We believe that this is the only way to heal as a congregation.”

Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mid-Kentucky Presbytery reacts to report on ex-pastor Jud Hendrix