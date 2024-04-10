Louisville Branch NAACP leaders called on Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio and some board members to resign Wednesday, hours before the board is expected to vote on a transportation plan that could eliminate busing for about 16,000 students.

"The Jefferson County school district is in crisis," said Raoul Cunningham, president of Louisville's NAACP. "It is suffering from a crisis in leadership. It is suffering from a crisis in trust and truth-telling. It is suffering from a crisis in competence and compassion."

This call for Pollio's job comes one day after three board members requested a special called meeting addressing transportation issues that doesn't allow for public comment.

"We have no confidence in the superintendent or the three board members who called a special meeting on a special night in the Black community," said Raymond Burse, local NAACP first vice president, referring to the fact that Black churches traditionally have services on Wednesday evenings.

Burse and Cunningham said the district needs to evaluate the recently released audit report that gave several recommendations on how it could improve the current transportation system.

The audit said the school board placed too much trust in the superintendent, Cunningham said, accepting information he provided with little questioning before voting on last year's transportation plan.

Prismatic Services' investigation into the first day of school problems showed JCPS officials and the vendor they chose to create new bus routes were at fault for busing problems that led to children not getting picked up for hours, having to wait at dangerous stops and some not getting dropped off until nearly 10 p.m.

The board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Van Hoose Center, 3332 Newburg Road. Comments from the public will not be permitted.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville NAACP calls on JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio to resign