Louisville Metro Public Works opens sites for storm debris drop-offs

Extreme weather, including two tornadoes, impacted Kentucky over the weekend, killing five and causing a massive power outage. It also left behind significant damage and large amounts of storm debris, and Louisville is offering drop-off locations for any debris starting Wednesday.

Metro Public Works is opening eight drop-off sites for storm debris. The below locations are open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Shawnee Park: 4501 W. Broadway

Waste Reduction Center: 636 Meriwether Ave.

Public Works Yard: 595 N. Hubbards Lane

E.P. Tom Sawyer Park: 3000 Freys Hill Road (Enter from Tom Sawyer Drive near the softball fields)

Charlie Vettiner Park: 5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Road (Enter from Mary Dell Road)

Fern Creek Park: 8703 Ferndale Road

Near Fairdale Elementary: 10618 W. Manslick Road

Public Works Yard: 10500 Lower River Road (Enter from Bethany Lane)

The service is free for Jefferson County residents after showing their driver’s license and license plate.

