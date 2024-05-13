Louisville Metro Police release names of officers involved in fatal shooting of man in PRP

Louisville Metro Police Department has released the names of the three officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man they say charged at them with a knife Friday night.

The incident took place in the 4700 block of Crawford Avenue around 11 p.m. after LMPD officers were dispatched to the area in Pleasure Ridge Park to follow up on a report of an armed individual.

LMPD Deputy Chief Steve Healey said in a news briefing early Saturday morning, the man, whose identity has not been released, charged at police with a knife after officers repeatedly told him to drop the weapon.

The man allegedly continued to charge at police after he was shot and "held officers at bay with the knife, thus preventing them from performing immediate, life-saving measures," Healey said. Officers later disarmed the man and rendered aid before he was hospitalized.

He later died Sunday at the University of Louisville Hospital.

Body camera footage of the incident is expected to be published within 10 business days of the shooting, as per LMPD protocol.

The three officers involved in the shooting were identified as Bailey Siegrist, Christine Silk and Noah Sheets.

Siegrist has been with the department since June 2022 while Silk and Sheets both have been with LMPD for about a year. None of the officers have any disciplinary action on file while Siegrist has a letter of commendation for being part of a team that responded to a reported break-in to a residence last year.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the incident.

Reporter Leo Bertucci contributed to this reporting.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville police name officers involved in Friday's fatal shooting