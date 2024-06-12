Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel suspended

Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has been suspended following concerns over how she has handled a workplace sexual harassment allegation involving LMPD officers, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced in a news conference Wednesday evening.

"I will not tolerate sexual misconduct in Louisville Metro Government, including in LMPD," Greenberg said. "Rules and policies are in place for a reason and they need to be followed."

Gwinn-Villaroel was not personally involved in the harassment allegation, Greenberg said. Further details of the allegation were not shared at the brief news conference, but WAVE3 aired a recording shortly after the press conference, reportedly of a recent meeting between Gwinn-Villaroel and her command staff when an allegation of sexual harassment was made.

In the audio, one major said she could not work with another major on the chief's staff because he had sexually harassed and attacked her.

The Courier Journal has decided to not name either LMPD officer involved in the allegation.

Seconds of silence follows the major's allegation, WAVE3 reported, before Gwinn-Villaroel resumes the meeting.

One minute later, Gwinn-Villaroel promoted the major with the allegation against him to lieutenant colonel, according to the audio obtained by WAVE3.

Gwinn-Villaroel is heard in the audio telling the major that while she heard her concerns, "We'll have to revisit on the status moving forward."

The Courier Journal is trying to obtain a copy of that recording.

Mayor Craig Greenberg announces the leave of LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Paul Humphrey as interim chief on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Greenberg said an independent investigation will be conducted by David Beyer, a former FBI agent who previously conducted scathing probes of in-custody deaths at Louisville's jail and sexual misconduct at Louisville’s transit authority.

Thoughts about Chief Gwinn-Villaroel? Submit your letter to the editor here.

Greenberg said this situation was "especially concerning," given that one of the Department of Justice’s major findings was that LMPD did not adequately investigate officers accused of sexual misconduct in its investigation of the police department published last year.

While the investigation is performed, Gwinn-Villaroel will be on a "temporary, paid leave of absence," Greenberg said.

In the interim, Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey is now active chief of the department.

LMPD Interim Chief Paul Humphrey speaks on his upcoming role as interim chief on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Humphrey said LMPD will fully cooperate with Beyer throughout his investigation and respect its findings.

Gwinn-Villaroel was named LMPD’s permanent chief last July after a secretive search by the Greenberg administration, which refused to identify finalists for the job and required the panel interviewing candidates to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Once in the job, the chief faced controversy.

In January, The Courier Journal reported Gwinn-Villaroel had been suspended by Atlanta’s police department for lying and illicitly attempting to access files related to a narcotics investigation targeting a relative.

That revelation came shortly after the chief faced criticism in Louisville for false testimony at a civil trial last November. At that trial, she testified that she was not wearing a body camera at the scene of a fatal crash that followed an LMPD chase. However, an attorney representing plaintiffs suing the city showed a still image from another officer’s body camera that showed she was wearing one that day.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel placed on leave