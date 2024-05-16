Louisville man pleads guilty on fentanyl trafficking charge

May 16—CATLETTSBURG — A Louisville man pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl and an unspecified drug, among other crimes, on Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Donavan P. Smith, 25, requested that a pre-sentence report be prepared. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 20 at 9 a.m. He is facing eight years active time in jail, according to Judge John Vincent.

Smith also pleaded guilty on the charge of failure to produce insurance and a DUI charge.

Smith appeared in court via video conference from the Boyd County Detention Center, where he has been an inmate since September 2023, according to jail records.

(606) 326-2664 — asnyder@dailyindependent.com