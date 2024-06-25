Louisville man arrested in connection to alleged dog fighting operation. What we know

A Louisville man was arrested earlier this month after police received an anonymous tip alleging he was operating a dog fighting ring, according to a Louisville Metro Police Facebook post.

Kareem Garner, 47, was arrested after police found dogs living in deplorable conditions and several items indicative of dog fighting while serving a search warrant at his house in the 1300 block of Lillian Avenue. Garner now faces four felony counts of dog fighting and four misdemeanor counts of second-degree cruelty to animals, according to the post.

"We're alleging his stature in the dog fighting world is considered 'prolific' and he is apparently well known in the region for dog fighting," the post reads. "We're relieved he's facing several felony charges."

Police found four dogs living in feces-infested kennels or trapped in mud. Several of the dogs also have heartworms, according to the post. Officers reportedly found several items at the property associated with dog fighting, including weighted collars, carpet mills, scales and spring poles.

According to the post, the four dogs are currently receiving care from Louisville Metro Animal Services. Garner is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville man arrested after tip exposes possible dog fighting ring