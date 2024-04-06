Louisville City FC playing first-ever network TV broadcast match
Louisville City FC playing first-ever network TV broadcast match
Louisville City FC playing first-ever network TV broadcast match
The Cardinals went 12-52 under Payne.
St. Louis is the best US market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, Zillow announced this week in its list of the 10 best cities for new buyers.
From $89 AirPods to a $29 Dirt Devil stick vac, these are spring sales worth scooping up.
The USWNT face off against Japan in their first game of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
The text-focused social network — and Meta's answer to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter — missed a moment to shine on Friday when users once again turned to X to discuss the New York/New Jersey area earthquake. Meanwhile, earthquake-related terms didn't register on Threads' trends section until closer to 2 p.m. ET, even though the earthquake had hit a little before 10:30 on Friday morning. In addition to conversations taking place around the earthquake, people were even tagging their discussions as EarthquakeThreads or NYC Threads, among other things, to help surface their posts to the wider Threads Community.
Mark your calendar: Target Circle Week begins Sunday, April 7 and runs through Saturday, April 13.
Embiid's return to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup came at an avoidable cost.
After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast Friday morning, residents ran to group texts and social media to process their reactions together.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
The cross-border payments market is forecasted to reach over $250 trillion by 2027, according to the Bank of England. Numo's verified profile is attached to each invoice sent. CEO Derrick Wolbert met co-founders Reuben Balik and Q Carlson while at Hologram.com, a global cellular network.
There's a new Star Wars show coming on May 4. The animated Tales of the Empire is a companion piece to 2022's Tales of the Jedi.
"It took me a long time in Hollywood to get that privilege to create a show and do it exactly like I wanted to," Lakshmi says of her Hulu series "Taste the Nation."
Ford is dialing back its EV manufacturing buildout, trying to better time the market as it spreads out its capital investments.
You can also save on other models, including $520 off an even bigger screen.
The Celtics improved to 60-16.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
The Royals are still looking for a new stadium.