Louisville businesses prepare for total solar eclipse
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across a swath of North America, from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the easternmost reaches of Canada. NASA has sponsored a handful of citizen science projects that anyone can participate in.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
With 30 million Americans in the path of totality, travelers are adding billions to the economy in order to witness the April 8 event.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
Want to check out the upcoming astronomical action? Protecting your vision is a must.
Less than a week after The Wall St. Journal reported on how a Snapchat feature dubbed "solar system" was adding to teens' anxiety, the company has responded by adjusting how the feature works. The ranking system for paid subscribers today shows you how close you are to your Snapchat friends by displaying your position in their solar system. Snap says it has received feedback that it can feel good to know you're close to someone but it can also feel bad to know you aren't as close as you'd like to be.
The precipitous fall of Trump Media, Truth Social's parent company, following a regulatory filing illustrates a cardinal rule in markets.
For years, banks have been financing large renewable power projects, from utility-scale solar farms to horizon-spanning wind farms. On Thursday, the EPA announced that it had awarded $20 billion in grants from the Inflation Reduction Act to eight organizations that will use the money to make loans that will help with those projects. “It’s a chance to prove that this works and creates real benefit on the ground for people across America,” Dawn Lippert, founder and CEO of Elemental Excelerator, told TechCrunch, adding that “tribal communities, rural communities, low income and disadvantaged communities are really the focus here.”
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
Samsung is reportedly doubling its chip investment in Texas to $44 billion. This will take the form of a new chip manufacturing plant and a packaging hub.
Tucked into Rubrik's IPO filing this week — between the parts about employee count and cost statements — was a nugget that reveals how the data management company is thinking about generative AI and the risks that accompany the new tech: Rubrik has quietly set up a governance committee to oversee how artificial intelligence is implemented in its business. According to the Form S-1, the new AI governance committee includes managers from Rubrik's engineering, product, legal and information security teams. Together, the teams will evaluate the potential legal, security and business risks of using generative AI tools and ponder "steps that can be taken to mitigate any such risks," the filing reads.
TikTok commissioned a new report on the app's economic influence as part of its ongoing marketing push to evade an effective ban in the US.
