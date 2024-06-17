Louisville budget: Two agencies facing major funding cut appear to be spared

Two environmental agencies in Jefferson County appear to have had their funds restored after Mayor Craig Greenberg’s proposed budget planned to drastically reduce their finances.

The Courier Journal learned Thursday that several Louisville Metro Council members have discussed reinstating the denied budget requests of the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District and Jefferson County Cooperative Extension. The two agencies had their funds reduced to $30,000 each and are facing a complete shut down of their operations if Greenberg's budget is approved.

Sarah Beth Sammons, chair of the conservation district, told The Courier Journal that she met with Budget Committee member Councilman Ben Reno-Weber on Tuesday who told her that Greenberg "fulfilled our and the county extension agency budget requests."

"(Reno-Weber) stated that we would get our initial ask in this budget," she said. The conservation district's request was for $113,200, a sum they have received since 2017.

Asked whether he can confirm funding will be restored, in a text message to The Courier Journal, Reno-Weber said “to the best of my knowledge at this point in the budget process yes, but nothing is final until June 20,” — the date Metro Council will vote to approve the budget.

Sammons said she heard similar information from Councilman Stuart Benson's office. Benson was not immediately available for comment but Minority Caucus Director Stephen Haag confirmed, saying the discussions “(have) been a focus of several council members, including Benson." Like Reno-Weber, Haag said nothing is certain until Thursday.

The conservation district is a decades-old special purpose government entity offering more than 20 programs such as soil testing and invasive species removal, as well as financial and technical assistance to public and private landowners. Greenberg’s proposed budget cuts the agency’s funding by $83,200, a reduction of more than 73%.

If that cut happened, Sammons said the loss would be extensive.

“Every single person in Jefferson County would be impacted by (the budget cuts),” she said, “not only those utilizing our funding for urban and traditional agriculture but also people who utilize the parks, people who kayak, people who enjoy walking by a waterway, people who enjoy going to farmers' markets would be impacted, people who like to go to farm-to-table restaurants.

“You would be hard-pressed to find someone who would not be impacted by it."

A similar fate awaited the cooperative extension, which was set to lose $305,000 in local funding.

During a budget hearing last month, Catherine Shake, chair of the extension district board for Jefferson County, said the cooperative extension has 5,000 youths enrolled in its 4-H programs, 5,500 seniors and low-income families who utilize its educational programs as well as performing soil testing and running 10 community gardens.

“All of that goes away if we lose our extension office in Jefferson County,” Shake said.

Mariel Gardner, a Louisville farmer and historian who studies Black land disposition throughout Kentucky, gives everything she grows to friends and neighbors. To be able to do that, Gardner utilizes services provided by the conservation district and the cooperative extension. The cooperative extension recently helped install her drip irrigation system and the conservation district helped her replace plastic on her high tunnels.

“The technical assistance is very helpful,” Gardner said.

Gardner had plans for a vacant lot recently approved by the city's land bank for a soil remediation project.

“I was going to be getting regular soil testing from the soil and water conservation district so that I can start cleaning up the soil — so that these babies can play in clean soil, so we can grow food in clean soil,” she said when it seemed the agencies would lose their funding. “And now I have no idea how I would pay for soil testing or where I would even go.”

Gardner is considering going to neighboring counties for soil testing but said she isn’t certain if they'll be able to provide her with these services.

In a statement to The Courier Journal, Scottie Ellis, communications director for Greenberg, said “the proposed budget was submitted by Mayor Greenberg and his administration to Metro Council, which ultimately will vote and pass the final budget. Communication continues between the mayor’s office, Metro Council and external organizations.”

