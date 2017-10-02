Louisville board OKs firing of Pitino in hoops scandal

University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel speaks during a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville announced Wednesday that they have placed basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid a federal bribery investigation. Jurich is on paid leave, while Pitino is on unpaid leave. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's athletic board has authorized interim President Greg Postel to proceed with firing men's basketball coach Rick Pitino in the wake of a federal bribery investigation involving the program.

The school's Athletics Association, a separate body of officials that oversees Louisville's sports program, unanimously approved a resolution to fire Pitino after meeting for more than two hours on Monday.

Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave last week after law enforcement officials announced the probe and the school acknowledged its inclusion in the investigation. Though Pitino is not named in court complaints, Postel says the allegations violated his contract and provided just cause to be placed on unpaid leave.

Athletic director Tom Jurich was placed on administrative leave and Postel says he plans to announce an interim replacement Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25