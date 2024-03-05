These Louisville area Krispy Kreme shops are giving away free donuts for Super Tuesday

Freshly glazed donuts off the line at Krispy Kreme on Bardstown Road at Gardiner Lane.

It’s Super Tuesday, and what better way to honor the primary elections than with a sweet taste of “doughmocracy.”

According to Krispy Kreme, participating locations are giving away two free original glazed Krispy Kreme donuts for Super Tuesday with the code “TWOSDAY.”

“Our primary role on Super TWOsday is to sweeten this important day for our country. After all, everyone can unite around the joy of doughnuts,” according to the website.

Here are participating shops in the Louisville area:

What Louisville Krispy Kreme locations are participating in the promotion?

Krispy Kreme at 3920 7th Street Road in Louisville. Closes at 10 p.m.

Krispy Kreme at 3000 Bardstown Road in Louisville. Closes at 10 p.m.

Krispy Kreme at 13319 Shelbyville Road in Louisville. Closes at 10 p.m.

Krispy Kreme at 1575 Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Closes at 10 p.m.

