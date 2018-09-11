Louisiana Woman Charged With Shooting Her Husband in a Walmart Parking Lot in Front of Kids

Louisiana police arrested a 31-year-old woman on Saturday for allegedly shooting her estranged husband to death in the parking lot of a Walmart, the BBC reports.

Medics attempted to resuscitate 30-year-old Thomas Couttee Jr., who police say was shot once in the chest by his wife Kayla Giles following a child custody exchange, but he died on the scene.

Alexandria Police Department have charged Giles with second degree murder and set her bail at $500,000, but no further information regarding motive has been revealed.

Family members were given custody of the three children who were present but unharmed at the time of the incident.

According to local media, Couttee had previously filed a complaint to the police about his wife’s violence. He had also filed a motion against joint child custody.

The two were married in 2014, according to the BBC.