Louisiana wildlife officials warn of increased chance of fish kills this summer

As temperatures rise, wildlife officials warn that oxygen is sapped from the water, suffocating aquatic habitats. The phenomenon is foreshadowed by its smell.

Rising summer heat increases the likelihood of mass fish kills, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. It's nothing to be alarmed by, LDWF said, because the phenomenon predates Louisiana's recorded history. The department said fish kills can happen any time of the year, but summer heat increased the tendency during the months of May and June.

"Mostly, a fish kill is often a large, stinky mass of fish that decomposes fairly quickly, so people should treat them accordingly," Inland Fisheries Technical Advisor Robby Maxwell said via email.

The department asked the public to report any fish kills they find. This helps track and collect data on the phenomena. It can be reported via phone call at (800) 442-2511, or the local district Fisheries office found at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/fish-kills.

Fish breathe dissolved oxygen, which is introduced to the water through wind and aquatic plant life. It's a balancing act. Temperatures that are too hot or too cold change the density of the water and make fish work harder to breathe.

The balance grows more complex as other factors also tip the scales. For instance, extended periods of low sunlight interfere with aquatic plants' ability to photosynthesize, reducing oxygen output. Also, large amounts of runoff, such as after a flood or heavy rainfall, can introduce fertilizers and decaying material. The fertilizers can cause algal blooms, while the decaying material becomes a feast for bacteria, which in turn sucks up all the oxygen.

The low-oxygen phenomenon is known as hypoxia, and it's rare that all the fish in a habitat suffocate. Different species and sizes of fish have varying resilience to low-oxygen environments, and often they just swim away.

Officials collect the data from these events to understand whether it's a source of pollution or if it's naturally occurring. If the cause is pollution, it must be investigated. If it is a natural cause, the department can check whether local conditions are contributing to die offs.

"Knowing where fish kills occur in various conditions can influence changes to landscape use or hydrology to alleviate seasonal low oxygen conditions, and conversely, we can see areas where changes to hydrology may have exacerbated conditions conducive to fish kills," Maxwell said.

