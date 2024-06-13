Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming talks unclaimed property, Blue Cross and Blue Shield

(KLFY)– Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming discussed unclaimed property and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Wednesday on Live from Studio 10.

Fleming said, starting tomorrow, June 12, more than 27,000 checks totaling $5.1 million will be given out to people statewide.

For more information on unclaimed property, go to the Department of Treasury Louisiana Cash Claim website.

During the interview, he also elaborated more on the initiative to keep the insurance company Louisiana-based.

