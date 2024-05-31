Louisiana Supreme Court says judge overturned rape sentence in error, man stays in prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Supreme Court said an East Baton Rouge judge made errors when overturning the conviction of a convicted rapist. On Thursday, May 30, the Supreme Court granted a supervisory writ 6-0 saying the conviction was correct and must stand.

Donald Ray Link was found guilty in 1973 of aggravated rape and sentenced to life in prison. This spring, 19th Judicial District Judge Gail Horne Ray overturned the verdict.

In a court transcript, Ray said she overturned the conviction because, in her opinion, the jury was given the wrong instructions and Link’s sentence and verdict were invalid.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office asked that the Louisiana Supreme Court reinstate the conviction.

In 1993, Link applied for post-conviction relief and claimed that the trial court made an error when instructing the jury that if he were found guilty without capital punishment, he would be eligible for parole. He was denied.

Link filed for parole eligibility again in 2022 and did not ask for the full release that Ray granted.

The Supreme Court said the jury instructions were correct and Link’s attempts to argue for parole eligibility weren’t filed in the time limit set.

“We reinstate the conviction and sentence, and we deny respondent’s motion to clarify and/or modify his sentence,” the justices wrote. They said he has now, with only a few narrow exceptions left, fully exhausted his right to review by the state court.

“We are grateful that the Louisiana Supreme Court reinstated this decades-old conviction and sentence,” said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore. “The court went one step further, ruling on the defendant’s motion that was originally before the trial court, confirming that the sentence imposed in 1973 was absolutely legal and valid.”

Ray and her decision in this case and another rape case have recently drawn national media attention and questions about her bias on similar decisions. Ray’s son was convicted of multiple counts of forcible rape and aggravated burglary in 1997.

The NAACP Baton Rouge Chapter held a news conference on Thursday, May 30, expressing support for Ray.

She also is hearing cases of men accused in relation to the alleged rape of Madison Brooks just before her death in 2023. All have pleaded not guilty, and the case has gained national attention.

