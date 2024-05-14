Louisiana storms leave 3 dead, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROPUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed three deaths after severe storms hit Louisiana on Monday, May 13.

A 31-year-old pregnant woman in West Baton Rouge Parish died after a tree fell on her trailer. LDH said the woman was nine months pregnant and the baby did not survive.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Kristin K. Browning of Port Allen.

Another woman was killed in St. Martin Parish after a camper rolled over because of high winds, LDH said.

The Greater Baton Rouge area was hit with heavy rain and strong winds on Monday. According to an Entergy Louisiana outage map, thousands of customers are without power in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

