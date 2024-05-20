Louisiana State Police: Pineville resident killed in early Sunday crash in LaSalle Parish

A Pineville man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck in LaSalle Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

A Pineville man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck in LaSalle Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Dustin G. Rachal, 21, died at the scene of the wreck, which was reported around 7:10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 84, according to a news release.

Rachal was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck west of Whitehall, an unincorporated community between Jena and Jonesville, when he ran off the road. The truck went down an embankment, "vaulted and struck several trees," it reads.

'He had a good heart': Donnie Cayer's sisters ask public not to forget as they wait for David Westmoreland trial

Bret Tibbitts death: Alexandria woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in drag racing death

Rachal, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. It remains under investigation.

The crash is the 22nd fatal one in Troop E in 2024. It is the 24th fatality of the year.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: State Police: Man killed in LaSalle crash identified as Dustin Rachal