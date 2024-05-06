Louisiana State Police investigating Lafayette officer involved shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — LSP reported they have been requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.

LSP said they will be investigating a Lafayette shooting involving an officer, at the request of the Lafayette Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of New Center Drive. No information on when the shooting took place was given.

Officials said at least on individual was shot, and was taken to a local hospital. The condition of the individual is unknown at this time. No officers were harmed during the shooting, according to authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting here, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

