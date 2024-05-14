Louisiana State Police investigate large drug bust at East Feliciana prison

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police have arrested nine people in connection with a prison contraband smuggling investigation.

LSP, the Dixon Correctional Institute and the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office started an investigation in November 2023. DOC investigators and DCI security seized large bundles of contraband. The items included drugs, cell phones, chargers, mobile WiFi devices and knives.

“The investigation resulted in the identification of a large-scale contraband smuggling operation involving DCI inmates, trustees, a civilian DCI employee and several other civilian individuals from the Baton Rouge area,” LSP said.

State police said the group was working to smuggle marijuana and methamphetamine. They were also moving large amounts of synthetic cannabinoids, heroin, cocaine, Suboxone strips and prescription medication.

LSP said investigators estimate the value of items smuggled into DCI by this group to be worth over $90,000.

As a result of the investigation so far, nine individuals were arrested.

Dwayne Blair, a DCI inmate, was charged with the introduction of contraband, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled substance, and possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled substance.

Bruce Padilla, a DCI inmate, was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit the introduction of contraband, distribution of Schedule I controlled substances and distribution of Schedule II controlled substances.

Dustin Watson, a DCI civilian employee, was charged with malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled substance.

Christopher Henderson, a DCI inmate, was charged with racketeering, criminal conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband, distribution of Schedule I controlled substance and distribution of Schedule II controlled substance.

Aranton Johnson, a DCI inmate, was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit the introduction of contraband, distribution of Schedule I controlled substances and distribution of Schedule II controlled substances.

Ernest Miles, a DCI inmate, was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit the introduction of contraband, distribution of Schedule I controlled substance and distribution of Schedule II controlled substance.

LSP said Lernise Jackson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with distribution of Schedule I controlled substance, distribution of Schedule II controlled substance, distribution of Schedule III controlled substance and criminal conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband.

Jarryl Bowie was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison and charged with criminal conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband, distribution of Schedule I controlled substance and distribution of Schedule II controlled substance, according to LSP.

Lauren Robinson was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison and charged with criminal conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband, LSP said.

Investigators are working to identify other suspects. State police said more charges and arrests are possible.

Anyone with information related to this case can report it to the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

