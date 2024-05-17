Louisiana State Police conducts multi-parish drug bust

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

GRAY, La. (WGNO) — Several arrests have been made and multiple drugs have been seized following months of investigation into a possible drug trafficking operation through four parishes.

In January, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division-Houma Field Office began investigating in Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary and Avoyelles parishes.

With the support of Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives report finding:

56 grams of heroin/fentanyl mixtures

366 fentanyl pills

200 grams of methamphetamine

396 grams of powder cocaine

20.7 grams of crack cocaine

575 grams of marijuana

14 ecstasy/MDMA pills

44.8 grams of powdered ecstasy/MDMA

127 Xanax/hydrocodone/oxycodone pills

Additionally, detectives also found $10,375, a vehicle and a gun.

The following people were arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the following charges:

33-year-old Jeffery Williams Jr. (33, Gibson, LA): drug racketeering, distribution of a CDS Schedule I, two counts of distribution of a CDS Schedule II and transactions involving drug proceeds

55-year-old Christopher Diano: drug racketeering

60-year-old Craig Albarado: drug racketeering

49-year-old Lucius Romero Jr.: drug racketeering

The following were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex

45-year-old Clarence Jones: drug racketeering

34-year-old Justin Lawson: drug racketeering

49-year-old Michael Robichaux: drug racketeering

