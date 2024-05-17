Louisiana State Police conducts multi-parish drug bust
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
GRAY, La. (WGNO) — Several arrests have been made and multiple drugs have been seized following months of investigation into a possible drug trafficking operation through four parishes.
In January, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division-Houma Field Office began investigating in Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary and Avoyelles parishes.
With the support of Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives report finding:
56 grams of heroin/fentanyl mixtures
366 fentanyl pills
200 grams of methamphetamine
396 grams of powder cocaine
20.7 grams of crack cocaine
575 grams of marijuana
14 ecstasy/MDMA pills
44.8 grams of powdered ecstasy/MDMA
127 Xanax/hydrocodone/oxycodone pills
Additionally, detectives also found $10,375, a vehicle and a gun.
The following people were arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the following charges:
33-year-old Jeffery Williams Jr. (33, Gibson, LA): drug racketeering, distribution of a CDS Schedule I, two counts of distribution of a CDS Schedule II and transactions involving drug proceeds
55-year-old Christopher Diano: drug racketeering
60-year-old Craig Albarado: drug racketeering
49-year-old Lucius Romero Jr.: drug racketeering
The following were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex
45-year-old Clarence Jones: drug racketeering
34-year-old Justin Lawson: drug racketeering
49-year-old Michael Robichaux: drug racketeering
