Louisiana SCS Commission member John McLure announces retirement

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A longtime member of the Louisiana State Civil Service Commission has announced his plans to retire.

John McLure has served on the commission since 2001. According to a news release, McLure was appointed to the State Civil Service Commission after he was nominated by Louisiana College and appointed by Gov. Mike Foster.

McLure was later nominated and reappointed by former Govs. Kathleeen Blanco, Bobby Jindal and John Bel Edwards, according to a news release.

“It has been a pleasure to work with all the directors, and other members of the Commission over the years,” said McLure in his remarks at the May Commission meeting. “It has meant a lot to me to be able to move Louisiana state government in the right direction.”

McLure has also practiced law in Woodworth, Louisiana in addition to working on the State Civil Service Commission, according to a news release.

“On behalf the Commission and our Department, we would like to express our profound gratitude, admiration and appreciation for Mr. John McLure, who has devoted over 23 years of his life to this state with unwavering support,” said State Civil Service Director Byron P. Decoteau Jr.”

McLure will leave his current role effective June 6.

