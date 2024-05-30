Louisiana Republicans slam Trump guilty verdict: 'shameful day in American history'

Louisiana congressional Republicans slammed the historic guilty verdict against former President Donald Trump Thursday as a political maneuver intended to stop Trump from regaining the presidency.

"Today is a shameful day in American history," House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement. "The weaponization of our justice system has been a hallmark of the Biden Administration, and the decision today is further evidence that Democrats will stop at nothing to silence dissent and crush their political opponents."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said the verdict "will not withstand an appeal, and was only brought as an attempt to interfere with the 2024 election."

Senator Bill Cassidy tweeted his statement as well, saying the verdict was not surprising. "The jury was led to believe that two misdemeanors make a felony and a state court could enforce federal law. None of this seems right."

A jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts in his New York criminal hush money trial.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump listens as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a press conference at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on April 12, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. They spoke about "election integrity," which has been one of the former president's top issues.

Trump called the verdict a "disgrace" in brief remarks outside the courthouse. He has pledged to appeal.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention.

