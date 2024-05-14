Louisiana ranks fifth for hottest US state, study shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A study shows that Louisiana ranks as the fifth hottest state in the United States.

According to a study conducted by Payless Power, data was collected from weather patterns from January 2009 to October 2023 in major cities in each state. Louisiana ranks fifth for the hottest average daily temperature. Louisiana has an average temperature of 68.5°. Louisiana has seen a 27° increase in the minimum temperature from 2021 to 2023.

New Orleans has the highest temperature in Louisiana with an average temperature of 71°.

Louisiana is also tied as the 10th sunniest state with an average of 9.7 hours of sunlight.

The hottest state in the United States is Florida with an average of 74.1°, according to the study.

Here are the top 10 hottest states based on average daily temperature.

Florida: 74.1°

Hawaii: 73.8°

Arizona: 73.6°

Texas: 68.9°

Louisiana: 68.5°

Mississippi: 66.5°

Nevada: 65.9°

Alabama: 64.6°

Georgia: 64.6°

South Carolina: 63.9°

California: 63.1°

