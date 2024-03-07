Is Louisiana prepared to make daylight saving time permanent?

Will Louisiana ever spring forward forever into permanent daylight saving time?

A Louisiana law would keep year-round daylight saving time in place, but only if Congress passes the "Sunshine Protection Act" filed by Republican Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

So that means when Louisianans spring forward an hour at 2 a.m. March 10 it will once again fall back at 2 a.m. Nov. 3, 2024 unless Congress acts.

"Every year we get close to starting daylight saving time people start asking me about when it can become permanent in Louisiana," said state Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, whose daylight saving time trigger law passed in 2020. "We're ready to roll right into it if Congress acts."

Delaware, Idaho, Florida, Maine, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Tennessee, Washington and Wyoming have also passed trigger laws to make daylight saving time permanent.

In 2022 Rubio won unanimous Senate approval for his bill, but it died in the House without getting a vote.

Rubio renewed his effort this week.

"We’re ‘springing forward’ but should have never ‘fallen back.’ My Sunshine Protection Act would end this stupid practice of changing our clocks back and forth,” Rubio said in a statement.

"Locking the clock on Daylight Saving Time has support across the country and in Congress," Rubio posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We should pass my bill to end this once and for all. We need to end the outdated practice of changing the clocks once and for all."

In a poll taken by Economist/YouGov in 2023, 62% of Americans said they would like to stop changing their clocks.

"People tell me its an unnecessary disruption to their lives and many tell me it affects their mood and energy levels," Horton said.

Rubio has argued that a permanent dose of extended sunshine could do everything from reducing vehicle accidents to reducing crime.

"There's some strong science behind it that is now showing and making people aware of the harm that clock switching has," Rubio said previously on the Senate floor. "We see an increase in heart attacks and car accidents and pedestrian accidents in the weeks that follow the changes.

"The benefits of daylight saving time have also been accounted for in the research. For example, reduced crime as there's light later in the day. We've seen decreases in child obesity, a decrease in seasonal depression that many feel during standard time."

Daylight saving time was first implemented in the U.S. as a wartime measure in 1918 for seven months during World War I in the interest of adding more daylight hours.

