Louisiana officials react to Supreme Court order to use congressional map with new Black district in 2024 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of the United States ordered that Louisiana use the Congressional district map for the 2024 elections.

This would allow the state to use a House map that has a second majority-Black district. A lower federal court ruled that the map was a “racial gerrymander.”

The SCOTUS order means two of the six Congressional districts would have a majority-Black population. That could enhance Democrats’ chances of controlling the House of Representatives after the 2024 elections.

This order prevents another map from being drawn or used during the election.

State officials and a candidate for the new district seat have released statements about the Supreme Court’s recent choice.

Attorney General Liz Murrill has suggested Louisiana use the Congressional map that is in place for the 2024 elections in a filed notice.

“The Secretary of State has consistently stated she needed a map by May 15. The plaintiffs did not contest it at trial. We will continue to defend the law and are grateful the Supreme Court granted the stay which will ensure we have a stable election season.” Attorney General Liz Murrill

Secretary of State Nancy Landry’s office issued a statement on the issue, noting it gives the state security to build the election process without sudden changes.

Secretary Landry has stated from the outset of this case that May 15 was the drop-dead date for needing a map in place for the November 2024 election. She is grateful for the certainty provided in today’s decision that will allow the Secretary of State’s office to administer this fall’s election in an efficient, safe and secure manner.” Joel Watson Jr., Secretary of State Office

Democratic candidate for Congress in the Sixth Congressional District Quentin Anderson is celebrating the decision.

“I am relieved that the Supreme Court has issued a stay regarding the recent 5th Circuit Court ruling on Louisiana’s congressional redistricting. This decision allows the electoral process to proceed under the map established in January, which was designed to ensure fair representation and compliance with the Voting Rights Act. Our campaign will continue as planned, focusing on reaching voters across the district – from Baton Rouge to Shreveport – discussing critical issues and building a grassroots movement committed to bringing real change to Louisiana. We are grateful for the opportunity to compete in a relatively stable electoral environment & look forward to a vigorous campaign.” Quentin Anderson, Democratic Candidate for Congress in Louisiana’s Sixth Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.) said the order is progress for equal representation at the polls.

“Tonight’s Supreme Court’s decision is a pivotal moment for justice in Louisiana and beyond. Reapportionment dictates that our state should have two majority-minority congressional districts. MATH IS MATH! This will help guarantee fair representation for all our communities, support electoral integrity and acknowledges the need for equitable redistricting and eliminating systemic disenfranchisement. This is the right thing to ensure democratic integrity and equal representation for all Louisianians.” Congressman Troy A. Carter

Congressman Julia Letlow (LA-05) states that she is committed to continuing to listen to voters as she runs for re-election in the Fifth District.

“Throughout this process, I’ve committed to run for re-election in the Fifth District. In the months ahead, I look forward to continuing to listen to voters, working to earn their trust and support.” Congressman Julia Letlow

State Sen. Cleo Fields, (D-La), said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision is a pivotal victory for Louisiana.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision is a pivotal victory for Louisiana and resonates deeply with the essence of democracy. It reaffirms our collective commitment to justice and fair representation, ensuring that the voices of all Louisianans are heard and valued.” State Sen. Cleo Fields

Senior Policy Counsel with the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Inc. Jared Evans said there is finally a resolution in this case that’s been going on for over two years.

“Today, the Supreme Court upheld the will of the legislature and allowed SB8 to go forward and be used for this fall elections. We finally have resolution in this case that’s been going on for over two years. We are relieved that our advocacy efforts have resulted in the creation, and implementation of a map that is fair and equitable and allows Louisiana’s Black population, 1/3 of the state, to elect their preferred candidate in 2 out of the six congressional districts.” Senior Policy Counsel with the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Inc. Jared Evans

Nora Ahmed, the legal director at the ACLU of Louisiana, said that a second majority-Black congressional district for Louisiana has always been their goal.

“We are excited that Black voters in Louisiana will have a congressional map that affirms their choices in the upcoming election. A second majority-Black congressional district for Louisiana has always been our goal, and after a long journey, we are proud to have accomplished it.” Nora Ahmed, Legal Director at the ACLU of Louisiana

