Louisiana officials discuss ways to keep children out of juvenile court systems

(KLFY)– To prevent more children from being incarcerated in Louisiana, officials are discussing positive care solutions for the youth involved in the juvenile court system.

“We work with families and children before they get into trouble,” Carrie Dean, with the Louisiana Families in Need of Services Association “We try to put services in place to keep them from going to the next bit of the Juvenile Justice System.”‘

The sentencing of the 11-year-old New Iberia girl in connection to the murder of 36-year-old Kameron Bedsole has state officials looking for ways to help children in crisis situation. Dean said children need someone to talk to when in need.

“Sometimes it’s difficult,” Dean said. “Sometimes they just need someone to tell them where to go, how to help, and that’s what we’re there for.”

Michael Chisley, another member of Louisiana Families in Need of Services Association, said children need more counseling to prevent possible incarceration.

“Mental health services, there’s possible substance abuse counseling, then we also have mentoring programs that we would outsource kids to and also collaborating with the schools, working with them in their programs that they have for those kids as well,” Chisley said.

With new services and ethical practices in place, families and at-risk youth will be able to receive help to become positive citizens.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.