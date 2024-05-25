Louisiana is not a state where women’s rights are prioritized. That is a problem

I love Louisiana, and I have always been proud to say that I am from Louisiana. I have lived in several other states, and they were nice places, but Louisiana is home, and home is where the heart is. Those of us who are native to this state cherish the unique culture, rich history, and vibrant communities that define our state.

This week the city of Shreveport is hosting one of the most popular events in northwest Louisiana, and that is the Mudbug Festival. It is going to be a good time. Our festivals, food, music, and natural beauty make Louisiana a place like no other, but my love for Louisiana is also tinged with a deep concern and frustration over the direction our state is heading, particularly regarding the rights and autonomy of women. Women’s rights are not prioritized.

And no, I am not advocating for abortion or anything like that, but I am saying that my beloved state is becoming a battleground where women's rights are being relentlessly attacked. Louisiana politicians are actively imposing their religious and ideological beliefs on the citizenry, and many Louisianans are not feeling it. I know I am not.

Recent legislative actions have made it painfully clear that the state government is intent on stripping away the rights of women, relegating them to second-class citizens who are denied control over their own bodies.

The passing of restrictive abortion laws and the criminalization of mifepristone—the morning-after pill—are alarming developments that signal a dangerous trend. These laws are not just abstract policies; they have real, devastating impacts on the lives of women across Louisiana. Women are being denied basic reproductive healthcare.

Some of these politicians are even talking about outlawing birth control and banning in-vitro fertilizations. They infringe upon a woman’s fundamental right to privacy and her ability to make deeply personal decisions about her reproductive health.

These choices should be hers and hers alone, free from governmental intrusion or the moralizing judgments of others, especially those of predominantly male legislators and judges.

Now, politicians in Louisiana are even proposing putting the ten commandments in public schools, which is clearly against the U. S. Constitution, and it is ultimately going to be struck down by the Supreme Court, as it should be.

The irony of all this s that the same people who are advocating for the ten commandments, are the same people who are actively and wholeheartedly supporting a known adulterer and a pathological liar for president, which is certainly is their right, but it is all very hypocritical.

The governor, who often espouses his Christian beliefs all the time, came into office saying that he was not going to accept money from the federal government for a summer feeding program for at risk and food challenged families. He was also the person who pushed the most restrictive reproductive laws in the country. You can’t make it make sense.

Louisiana lawmakers and judges are imposing their views and values on women, disregarding their autonomy and dignity. This situation is exacerbated by the broader political and judicial climate. The composition of the courts, filled with appointees who hold conservative, often regressive views on women's rights, has only made matters worse.

These men in black robes are not merely interpreting the law—they are shaping it to fit their personal ideologies, often at the expense of women’s freedoms and rights. It is essential to recognize that women's rights are human rights. The ability to make decisions about one's own body is a fundamental aspect of individual freedom.

Citizens must hold elected and non-elected officials accountable and demand that they respect and protect the rights of all citizens, not just those who conform to their narrow views. Louisiana can be better. We can be a state that upholds the values of equality, respect, and justice.

To achieve this, we need to resist the forces that seek to diminish the rights of women. We must work towards a future where every Louisianan, regardless of gender, has the freedom to make their own choices and live with dignity.

Let us draw on the strength and spirit that makes Louisiana special, and channel it into a movement for change. My love for this state compels me to fight for Louisiana where everyone’s rights are honored and protected.

At its core, the issue of women’s rights transcends mere political ideology. It intersects with public health, individual autonomy, and gender equality. Every person, regardless of gender, should have the right to make decisions about their own body, especially when it comes to matters as personal and intimate as reproductive health.

The notion that men should have any say in determining women's reproductive rights is not only absurd but also deeply problematic. Men do not experience pregnancy, childbirth, or the myriad of physical, emotional, and socioeconomic factors that influence reproductive decisions. Therefore, they cannot fully comprehend the complexities involved in such choices.

Women’s reproductive rights are fundamentally about health, autonomy, and gender equality. Men must acknowledge their privilege and recognize that they have no inherent right to dictate what women can or cannot do with their bodies.

Since the Dobbs decision and the overturning of Roe vs Wade by the Supreme Court, some states have put the question of women’s productive rights on the ballot, and every initiative has passed with big majorities, even in ruby red Kansas, Kentucky, and Ohio.

American citizens are saying resoundingly that women’s bodies should be off limits to the notions of ideologues who seek to micromanage their reproductive healthcare. Ballot initiatives are on the ballot in several states this November, and there is a likelihood that all of them will pass. Louisiana is not a state where women’s rights are prioritized. That is a problem. And that’s my take. smithpren@aol.com

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Louisiana is not a state where women’s rights are prioritized. That is a problem