Louisiana news anchor under investigation for alleged sex crime. Here's what you need to know

An Emmy-award winning anchor and investigative reporter has been named in an active investigation into a possible child sex crime.

KTAL reported June 4 during its evening hour show that former KTBS news anchor Bill Lunn had been the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

During the broadcast, it was revealed that Lunn was caught after the efforts of three local men whose mission is to catch men attempting to have sex with underage girls.

Later that day, KTBS reported that Lunn had resigned as news director and anchor. KTBS stated that his resignation was after possible inappropriate communication with a juvenile that occurred May 29.

According to police reports, Lunn called police May 29 and claimed he was assaulted by several men and that they tried to steal his car.

It was later revealed that Lunn arrived at 9500 block of Chaparral Lane with the intention of meeting a juvenile on his lunch break.

KTBS provided a statement from Lunn's attorney Dhu Thompson. The statement stated:

"It is our preliminary understanding that this incident was not the result of a law enforcement investigation, but rather one done by private individuals. Our primary concern at this time is that law enforcement receives all evidence surrounding this incident so that they can make a thorough and complete review. Mr. Lunn has cooperated with authorities and vehemently denies any allegations of wrongdoing. It is our hope that after a thorough review of all the evidence surrounding this matter that Mr. Lunn will be shown to be innocent and cleared of all allegations."

Lunn has been with KTBS since May 2019 and in Aug. 2023 he was promoted to news director.

Since Lunn's resignation Assistant News Director Stephanie Samuels has been serving as the interim news director.

