Louisiana National Guard troops arrive in Texas to assist with border security: What we know

Louisiana National Guard soldiers have boots on the ground in Texas Friday as the first platoon of 50 men and women arrived this week to assist the state with border security.

Louisiana's troops will assist the Texas National Guard with patrols on the U.S. southern border with Mexico to "prevent, detect and deter" illegal crossings, but they won't detain any migrants crossing the border illegally, Brig. Gen. Michael Greer said previously.

Capt. Zach Neely is the commander of the Louisiana National Guard's Task Force Lone Star in Texas.

“We understand the scale of this undertaking," Neely said in a statement. "We are honored to represent Louisiana and the Louisiana National Guard on this task.”

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry in February announced his intention to deploy troops to Texas at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has escalated his effort to expand Texas' authority in managing border security after accusing President Biden of failing to uphold what is generally a federal responsibility.

Landry is among at least 12 other Republican governors sending National Guard troops to Texas.

"Because the federal government will not act and President Biden won't do his job ... these states are going to act," Landry said during a press conference last month.

Last week Landry signed a bill authorizing $3 million to support the mission.

Louisiana Gov. Landry speaks with Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer Sunday, Feb. 4, at Eagle Pass, Texas, where he joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a press conference about border security.

"This money is not wasted," Landry has said. "This is an absolute emergency."

Louisiana's 50-troop deployment is the first of three rotations of soldiers sent to Texas with each rotation lasting about 30 days.

The unit command team, consisting of the company commander, first sergeant and their support staff will remain in place for the entire 90-day mission, the Louisiana National Guard said in a press release.

“As I will be on mission the entire duration, I have three main responsibilities: provide a smooth transition between rotations, support our soldiers and ensure they are taken care of, and lastly, serve as a liaison between the Louisiana Soldiers and the Texas unit we are partnered with,” Neely said.

Last month Landry joined Abbott and 12 other Republican governors in Texas at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on the Rio Grande River to be briefed on border crisis there.

A Louisiana National Guard spokesperson Friday declined to provide an exact location of Louisiana's deployment other than to say the soldiers are on the southern border.

More: Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry deploys National Guard to Texas to assist in border control

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana National Guard has boots on ground in Texas for border security